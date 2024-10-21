Open in App
    TPD major under internal investigation

    1 days ago

    TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department major is under internal investigation.

    Major Thaddeus Espy is currently under an internal investigation at the department, according to Captain Richard Meulenberg with TPD.

    Epsy was also recently in the running for police chief .

    TPD did not confirm the reason for the internal investigation.

    FOX23 will update with more information as it becomes available.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXZCv_0wG3Goat00

    Major Thaddeus Espy (Tulsa Police Department)

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    R B
    14h ago
    The public has a right to know what he has done. He is a public servant paid with public funds.
    Rebecca Melson
    23h ago
    Really? under investigation for what? very detailed article lol! you guys are already bashing & you don't even know what he did
