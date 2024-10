BBB warns of scammers using fake QR codes

“We are seeing a lot of scams pop up with QR codes. Even packages delivered with no address, just a QR code to scan. This has become a really hot topic. My recommendation right now is don't click on any QR code. Go to the company's website, you're going to find whatever it is that you need,” said Amie Mitchell, CEO of the BBB of Eastern Oklahoma.

Nationwide there are reports coming into the BBB from scammers using fake QR codes in places like the back of parking meters, someone posing as your utility company or the IRS saying your bill is due in full and to use a QR code to make the payment.

They may claim the regular portal for payment is offline, but don’t fall for it.

“QR codes are just shortened links to get somewhere fast. If you think about it that way, whoever is sending you the QR code, you can go to their website and find the exact same information whether it be a portal to pay, a portal to purchase, to fill out information, all of those. So right now, my recommendation is to skip the QR codes,” Mitchell said.

There are several restaurants that use QR codes instead of traditional menus to cut down on printing costs and spreading germs and to make ordering more convenient. If you're at that restaurant, that QR code should be OK.

We're really talking about ones sent to you out of the blue or that pop up on social media or in a random text from a number you're not familiar with.

“We're just seeing a lot of scams involving QR codes. It's becoming really big, it's fast, it's convenient and scammers love that. Anything fast and convenient and I can get your information quicker, yes, we're gonna do that,” Mitchell said.