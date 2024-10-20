Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

    Pursuit ends with fatal crash on OK-66, suspect in custody

    2 days ago

    ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A suspect is in custody and one person is dead following a pursuit in Rogers County on Sunday.

    The pursuit took place on Route 66 between East 410 Road and East 420 Road in Rogers County.

    Sheriff Scott Walton with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said the department was requested to aid in the pursuit of a 17-year-old driving a stolen car out of Vinita, OK on Sunday morning.

    "One of our deputies sees the vehicle coming in at a high rate of speed. He clocks it at over 100 miles an hour," said Walton. "Shortly after, that part of the pursuit is terminated."

    Walton said deputies continued to patrol the area looking for the car he said was stolen from Missouri.

    He said the car was found crashed. Shortly after, RCSO was notified that the suspect had stolen a second car in the area.

    A deputy spotted the second car, a black pick-up truck, moving fast and started a second pursuit near Foyil, OK.

    Walton said RSCO then used stop sticks.

    "The first attempt to use stop sticks, he tried to run over the deputy. He is driving fast, and we continue that pursuit, second deployment of the stop sticks is successful, but he continues on," said Walton.

    Sheriff Walton said that is when things took a tragic turn.

    The suspect flew over the railroad going westbound and hit a car carrying a mother and daughter going north on Route 66.

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the daughter, identified as Logan Harrel, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother, Kimberly Harrel, age 50, was transported by air to a Tulsa hospital.

    OHP said the injured woman is in stable condition with internal injuries.

    The 17-year-old suspect, out of Rogersville, MO, was taken into custody and has no injuries.

    "He will be charged. Not sure what those charges are, we don't know right now, but we have got a vehicular homicide and OHP will work the crash," said Walton. "They will work every part of that, and we will work the rest of the investigation."

    Sheriff Walton said the District Attorney's office was also on scene helping with the investigation.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    FOX23 will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    Tywan Erby
    1d ago
    So Sad. 23 Year old lost her Life. That 17 Year old kid gotta pay. LET'S pray for all. SMH
    Cisco Cisco
    1d ago
    Prayers for the family at this time. I'm sorry for your lost. So sad.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Grandmother who beat 3-year-old to death, leaving dents 'the size of a child's head' in bathroom wall learns her fate
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Severe Thunderstorms to Hit U.S. Midwest: Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Kansas, Four Corners Region
    Golden Gate Media22 hours ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    The 18 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma
    Eater21 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Oklahoma
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Limited Tulsa International Airport screening lanes open due to TSA equipment issues
    FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI7 hours ago
    A 911 caller found his friend’s body and thought he was the victim of a bear attack. Police now say it was a homicide
    CNN4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Complex Case Results In Bankruptcy for Applebee’s Franchisee
    franchisetimes.com4 days ago
    Viral Photo Taken By Grandmother Shows 3-Year-Old Minutes Before She Is Killed
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Tulsa Zoo holds annual "HallowZOOeen"
    FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy