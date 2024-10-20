Pursuit ends with fatal crash on OK-66, suspect in custody

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A suspect is in custody and one person is dead following a pursuit in Rogers County on Sunday.

The pursuit took place on Route 66 between East 410 Road and East 420 Road in Rogers County.

Sheriff Scott Walton with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said the department was requested to aid in the pursuit of a 17-year-old driving a stolen car out of Vinita, OK on Sunday morning.

"One of our deputies sees the vehicle coming in at a high rate of speed. He clocks it at over 100 miles an hour," said Walton. "Shortly after, that part of the pursuit is terminated."

Walton said deputies continued to patrol the area looking for the car he said was stolen from Missouri.

He said the car was found crashed. Shortly after, RCSO was notified that the suspect had stolen a second car in the area.

A deputy spotted the second car, a black pick-up truck, moving fast and started a second pursuit near Foyil, OK.

Walton said RSCO then used stop sticks.

"The first attempt to use stop sticks, he tried to run over the deputy. He is driving fast, and we continue that pursuit, second deployment of the stop sticks is successful, but he continues on," said Walton.

Sheriff Walton said that is when things took a tragic turn.

The suspect flew over the railroad going westbound and hit a car carrying a mother and daughter going north on Route 66.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the daughter, identified as Logan Harrel, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother, Kimberly Harrel, age 50, was transported by air to a Tulsa hospital.

OHP said the injured woman is in stable condition with internal injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect, out of Rogersville, MO, was taken into custody and has no injuries.

"He will be charged. Not sure what those charges are, we don't know right now, but we have got a vehicular homicide and OHP will work the crash," said Walton. "They will work every part of that, and we will work the rest of the investigation."

Sheriff Walton said the District Attorney's office was also on scene helping with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX23 will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.