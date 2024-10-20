Open in App
    Fatal crash closes northbound OK-66 in Rogers County

    2 days ago

    ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said part of OK-66 is closed due to a fatal crash.

    RCSO said northbound traffic on OK-66 will be closed until further notice.

    Authorities ask you to avoid the area as Oklahoma Highway Patrol works the scene.

    FOX23 will provide updates as information becomes available.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mjwi1_0wEji2qV00

    Rogers County Sheriff's Office Facebook

