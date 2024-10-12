Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

    OG&E crews assist with power restoration in Florida after Hurricane Milton

    2 days ago

    SARASOTA, Fla. — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are assisting with power restoration in Florida after Hurricane Milton, many working 16-hour shifts daily.

    Ahead of Hurricane Milton and at the request of Florida Power & Light, nearly 100 OG&E line crew and support personnel were standing by in Savannah, Georgia ahead of the storm.

    After Milton had hit, many of the crews were sent to Sarasota, Florida, one of the places hit hardest by the hurricane, to help repair power lines and poles.

    OG&E crews assist with power restoration in Florida after Hurricane Milton

    Duke Energy Florida specifically requested an OG&E team of 14 crew members who specialize in underground lines to be sent to St. Petersburg. Duke Energy Florida anticipated their underground lines would be damaged due to the flooding caused by Milton and Helene in such a short span of time.

    Both Florida Power & Light as well as Duke Energy Florida are responsible for funding the mutual assistance needed to speed restoration and rebuilding efforts for their affected customers.

    Each mutual assistance crew can be deployed up to 14 days, though OG&E can rotate in additional crews if more assistance is needed.

    This most recent deployment to Florida marks OG&E's fifth deployment of the year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dgax_0w4i31KU00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CofQ3_0w4i31KU00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Supreme Court takes up death row case with rare alliance, Oklahoma inmate has state's support
    FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Multiple artists headline Hurricane Helene relief concert
    FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy