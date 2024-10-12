OG&E crews assist with power restoration in Florida after Hurricane Milton

SARASOTA, Fla. — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are assisting with power restoration in Florida after Hurricane Milton, many working 16-hour shifts daily.

Ahead of Hurricane Milton and at the request of Florida Power & Light, nearly 100 OG&E line crew and support personnel were standing by in Savannah, Georgia ahead of the storm.

After Milton had hit, many of the crews were sent to Sarasota, Florida, one of the places hit hardest by the hurricane, to help repair power lines and poles.

Duke Energy Florida specifically requested an OG&E team of 14 crew members who specialize in underground lines to be sent to St. Petersburg. Duke Energy Florida anticipated their underground lines would be damaged due to the flooding caused by Milton and Helene in such a short span of time.

Both Florida Power & Light as well as Duke Energy Florida are responsible for funding the mutual assistance needed to speed restoration and rebuilding efforts for their affected customers.

Each mutual assistance crew can be deployed up to 14 days, though OG&E can rotate in additional crews if more assistance is needed.

This most recent deployment to Florida marks OG&E's fifth deployment of the year.