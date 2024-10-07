Open in App
    15-year-old arrested in east Tulsa for allegedly having gun following search involving helicopter

    1 days ago

    TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in east Tulsa for allegedly having a gun following a search involving a Tulsa Police helicopter.

    On Sunday night, officers responded to a home near 27th and 129th East Avenue for a call about shots fired.

    The callers said that a white minivan drove by a home and fired a shot at least one time before driving off.

    Witnesses recognized the suspect and police responded to a home nearby.

    When officers got there, a white minivan was in the driveway.

    After officers knocked on the door, they saw a teen running through the backyard and jumping fences.

    Police set up a perimeter and a police helicopter arrived, which helped them find the suspect.

    The teen was then arrested by police.

    TPD said the 15-year-old suspect was already on probation for previous gun charges.

    When he was taken into custody, police said he was carrying a crossbody bag with a handgun inside.

    The 15-year-old was arrested for unconstitutional carry, minor in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QZbG_0vxsUakJ00

    (Tulsa Police Department)

    Peewee
    3h ago
    Slap him on the wrist and let him out, he needs space so he can grow into his adventures….
    Katy McMillan
    1d ago
    BACK WHEN I WENT TO SCHOOL THE WHOLE SCHOOL WOULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALL THE RIFLES AND SHOTGUNS HANGING IN THE WINDOWS OF TRUCKS
    View all comments
