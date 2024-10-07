Open in App
    Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home license extended following state assessment

    2 days ago

    TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Board of County Commissioner's (BOCC) license to operate the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home has been extended after a state assessment showed improvements.

    Tulsa County said the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) sent a letter to Juvenile Detention Home management saying "The assessment indicated improvement in areas of compliance with contract mandates and state certification standards," on Sept. 30.

    The Probationary License is effective through the end of 2024.

    Tulsa County said the BOCC and Juvenile Detention Home management's objective is to continue to improve operations and receive full licensure.

    The OJA granted the BOCC a probationary license to operate the facility on July 19 after David Parker was named the Juvenile Detention Home manager .

    “The OJA assessment confirms that we are making important progress in bringing Tulsa County’s Juvenile Detention Home up to the high standards that we, state regulators, and our entire community expect,” said Tulsa County Commission Chair Stan Sallee in a press release. “We are committed to doing the work to ensure the long-term success of the facility and the care of the juveniles housed there. We put our new management team in place with the experience, expertise, and commitment to improve operations. And on Sept. 26th we convened the first meeting of a new Detention Home Advisory Committee that brings together expertise from around our community to help us meet our commitment to operate this facility as intended.”

    The OJA's Sept. 11 audit's only area of non-compliance was documentation for room restrictions, room confinements and over night check logs, Tulsa County said.

    Tulsa County said a section for additional comments or concerns reported "Two youth that had previously been detained at TCJDC mentioned that they can see and feel the changes that have been recently made."

    The report also mentioned an opportunity to improve facility residents' awareness of the fire-drill process. Tulsa County said the facility is completing a corrective action plan on the issues noted and will submit it in October.

    “I’m very happy with the changes we are making, and most importantly, we are already improving the outcomes for the youth housed in our facility,” Detention Home Manager Parker said in a press release. “We are committed to continue the hard work to move out of probationary status. We are also increasing our staffing and taking steps to ensure access appropriate mental-health resources for our youth.”

    The assessment calls out progress in the realm of policy and procedure saying, " The new administration is focusing their attention on reviewing each facility practice to ensure all applicable codes and statutes are addressed, as well as incorporating best practices consistent with American Correctional Association Detention Facility Standards and Prison Rape Elimination Act standards for juvenile detention. To further expedite efforts toward policy change, the administration applied for the Training and Technical Assistance grant through the Of fice of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Through the grant, the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators is assisting Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home with the review of the current policy and providing input for facility development as well as provisions for management training and juvenile setting and development for quality assurance measures.”

