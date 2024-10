Man charged for shooting brother in Ferguson family dispute, police standoff

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man was charged Monday for shooting his brother after a family dispute at a Ferguson residence last week.

According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Derek J. Bowser, age not provided, was charged in the shooting that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 17 around 11:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Woodwind Drive.

Police said they were called to the residence after a reported disturbance. As they arrived at the residence, shots had been fired. Bowser’s brother had been shot and bleeding from the neck when police arrived.

As the victim and the mom of the two brothers were standing outside of the home, Bowser then barricaded himself inside the home. The standoff with police lasted more than two hours until Bowser eventually surrendered peacefully.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the family dispute was regarding an argument Bowser was having with his mother after she asked him to turn down loud music.

Reportedly, when Bowser’s brother had intervened in the dispute, Bowser shot once at his brother in the neck.

Police said Bowser declined to make a statement after his arrest and when asked about the gun he used he responded, “somewhere in the house.” After police obtained a search warrant for the house they said they were unable to locate the gun.

Bowser has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. He is held on a $250,000 bond with no 10 percent and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on November 18.

Note: The video above is from October 17.

