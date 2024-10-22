Open in App
    What’s on the November ballot for St. Charles County?

    By Joey Schneider,

    1 days ago

    ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Voters across St. Charles County are preparing to go to the polls for the November general election. As no-excuse absentee voting begins Oct. 22 in Missouri, voters may still be unfamiliar with county-specific items on their ballot.

    This is a guide for registered voters within St. Charles County. You can see your sample ballot here .

    Ballots consist of various amendments, judges, presidential choices, and ballot issues. Election officials encourage vote absentee as it will take extra time to fill out the ballot, which could create longer lines of waiting on Nov. 5.

    County Council Seats

    County council seats in three of seven districts in St. Charles County are up for vote. Not every registered voter in St. Charles County will be voting on a county council seat, only members who live in the eligible district. County council races include:

    DISTRICT 2

    Joe Brazil

    Brazil is running unopposed.

    DISTRICT 4

    Dave Hammond

    Hammond is running unopposed.

    DISTRICT 6

    Patti York

    York is running unopposed.

    Prosecuting Attorney

    Joseph G. McCulloch is on the ballot to complete a term as the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney that ends in 2026. This is listed on ballots as an “unexpired term.” This means McCulloch is on the ballot to complete a four-year term cycle previously on a cycle for Tim Lohmar, who resigned in 2023. McCulloch is running unopposed.

    U.S. Representative

    Every voter in St. Charles County will voter in one of two races for Missouri United States Representative seat. Depending on the voter’s jurisdiction, they will vote for one candidate for either District 2 or District 3.

    DISTRICT 2

    Ann Wagner (Republican), Ray Hartmann (Democrat), Brandon Daugherty (Libertarian) or Shelby Davis (Green Party)

    DISTRICT 3

    Bob Onder (Republican), Bethany E. Mann (Democrat), Jordan Rowden (Libertarian) or William Hastings (Green Party)

    Missouri Senate seat for St. Charles County

    Missouri Senate District Seat 23 is up for vote and represents eastern parts of St. Charles County. The seat was previously held by Bill Eigel, but vacated when he ran for Missouri governor in the August primary election. A voter could be making a selection in this race based on their jurisdiction.

    Adam Schnelting (Republican) or Matt Williams (Democrat)

    Missouri Reps. for St. Charles County

    Eleven district seats that represent parts of St. Charles County within the Missouri House of Representatives have candidates up for election. A voter could be making a selection based on their jurisdiction.

    State Rep. seats up for vote in St. Charles County include Districts 63, 64, 65, 69, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107 and 108. For a closer look at applicable districts, click here .

    Judges

    All St. Charles County voters will have the opportunity to vote for circuit judges within seven different division of Circuit 11. These include Divisions 3, 4, 5, 7, 13, 14 and 16. Candidates for each of these races are running unopposed.

    Additionally, voters will have the opportunity to vote on the possibility of retention for two judges representing the Missouri Supreme Court and five judges representing the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals.

    Local ballot measures

    There are no county-wide propositions on the ballot for the November 2024 election, according to Kurt Bahr, the St. Charles County Director of Elections.

    St. Charles County voters in Lake St. Louis and Cottleville will vote on one measure each related to their local fire protection district. St. Charles County voters in Flint Hill will vote on a sales tax increase of 0.5%. These are the only non-state propositions within St. Charles County ballots.

    Learn more about what’s on your ballot

    Other topics on the ballot

    Beyond the county propositions and judges on the ballot, voters will also see statewide amendments, propositions, and races for different positions.

    To learn more on each issue, click on the links below.

    SpintheWheel
    1d ago
    In the upcoming 2024 judicial elections in Missouri, voters will be deciding on the retention of several judges, including two from the Missouri Supreme Court and five from the Eastern District Court of Appeals.For the Missouri Supreme Court, two judges, Kelly Broniec and Ginger Gooch, are up for retention. Their retention votes have gained attention due to their dissent in a significant abortion-related ruling, which is prompting some voters to oppose their retention. Both judges were involved in a case concerning the placement of an abortion rights amendment on the ballot, with Broniec and Gooch dissenting in the decision that allowed the amendment to proceed ￼ ￼.In the Eastern District Court of Appeals, judges up for retention include Kelly Broniec (also serving on the Supreme Court as of 2022), Robert M. Clayton III, and Cristian M. Stevens, among others. These judges have received performance evaluations, with the Missouri Bar’s Judicial Performance Review Committee generally finding that they meet the required performance standards ￼ ￼.Voters will have the opportunity to decide whether to retain these judges for another term based on their performance and rulings. If retained, they will serve 12-year terms before facing retention votes again.
