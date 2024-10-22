What’s on the November ballot for City of St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS – Voters across the City of St. Louis are preparing to go to the polls for the November general election. As no-excuse absentee voting begins Oct. 22, voters may still be unfamiliar with city-specific items on their ballot.

This is a guide for voters within the City of St. Louis. You can see your sample ballot here .

The ballot is covered front and back with amendments, judges, presidential choices, and other issues. Many election officials are recommending voters vote absentee as it will take extra time to fill out the ballot, creating longer lines of waiting on Nov. 5.

City Proposition B

The city’s Proposition B focuses on granting the Board of Aldermen more control over the budget. It proposes that the board would not need approval, like they currently do, from the Board of Estimate and Apportionment when it comes to increasing or decreasing certain budgets.

However, wherever these changes are made, they must reflect appropriately on the other side. For example, if the board chooses to increase the budget in one area, they must decrease the budget for another to keep it balanced.

The board would not be able to modify budgets set by the Missouri State Statute, any funding allocated for the city’s debt, or any other money set by ordinances to meet city obligations.

Voters will be presented the proposition with the following:

“Shall Article XVI, Section 3 Paragraph 2 of the Charter of the City of St. Louis be changed to permit the Board of Aldermen to add or remove items in the appropriated proposed in the City of St. Louis’ annual budget ordinance and to increase, as well as decrease, the amount of any items in the appropriations proposed in the City of St. Louis’ annual budget ordinance without needing approval or consideration from the Board of Estimate and Appointment. Any increase made to the amount of an item in the appropriations proposed in the City of St. Louis’ annual budget ordinance shall be offset by a reduction to an item or items in the appropriations proposed in the City of St. Louis’ annual ordinance in an amount that is equal to the amount of the increase. The proposed change shall not apply to items or amounts fixed by the Missouri State Statute, or for the payment of principal or interest of the City’s debt, or for meeting obligations established by City ordinance.”

A “yes” vote on Proposition B would support the Board of Aldermen having authority to modify the budget within the designated funds while keeping the budget balanced.

A “no” vote on Proposition B would reject the idea of giving the Board of Aldermen the authority to modify the budget within the designated funds while keeping the budget balanced.

City Proposition T

Proposition T involves turning the city’s Street Department into a city Department of Transportation. Currently, the City of St. Louis has a Street Department that is separated into divisions for traffic & lighting, refuse, streets, recycling, and towing. This ballot question would consolidate the tasks while expanding the possibility of projects around the city.

According to our partners with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , the department would not go into effect online for another 5 years.

The proposition on the ballot presents itself as follows:

“Shall the Charter of the City of St. Louis be amended to change the Department of Streets into a Department of Transportation with the authority and duty to maintain and repair public streets, sidewalks, alleys, bridges, streetlights, and traffic lights; to perform waste removal services; and to plan, engineer, and design City transportation projects and transportation programs relating to safe travel for all modes of transportation?”

A “yes” vote on Proposition T would allow the creation of a Department of Transportation in St. Louis.

A “no” vote on Proposition T would decline the proposal to create a Department of Transportation in St. Louis.

City Proposition V

Proposition V revolves around the capped fines set forth on those who own vacant or non-owner-occupied properties. Currently, those who own buildings that stand empty and break any code violations are fined, but that fine is maxed out at $500.

Under this proposition, the limit on the fine would be lifted, creating more financial obligations to owners of vacant properties that aren’t kept safely up-to-date.

The proposition on the ballot is worded as follows:

“In order to make the City of St. Louis more effective in the enforcement of laws pertaining to vacant and deteriorated property, shall the City of St. Louis Charter be amended to an an exception to the $500 maximum fine for ordinances relating to vacant and non-owner-occupied deteriorated property?”

A “yes” vote on Proposition T would allow for the removal of a fine limit to owner’s of vacant properties.

A “no” vote on Proposition T would reject the removal of the fine limit, keeping the maximum fine at $500.

City Proposition S

Proposition S proposes applying a fee to short-term rentals to ultimately fund more money for housing development and help to those who are unhoused. The proposition suggests imposing a 3 percent fee onto short-term rentals, such as Airbnb or Vrbo. Every three months, the rental operator will pay the fee for both occupied and unoccupied spaces.

At least half of this money will be put into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, while the remaining will be allocated to housing developments such as relocation, providing legal help to those facing evictions to prevent homelessness, and building up affordable housing.

Voters will see Proposition S on the ballot as follows:

“Shall the City of St. Louis impose a fee of 3% of the nightly rate on short-term rentals, to be paid quarterly by Short Term Rental operator, by both Occupied Short-Term Rental and NonOccupied Short Term Rental properties, with at least 50% of such proceeds to be deposited in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the remaining such proceeds to fund other affordable housing initiatives such as relocation assistance or counsel eviction defense provided by the Department of Human Services to prevent homelessness, and promote and advance affordable housing in the City of St. Louis?”

A “yes” vote on Proposition S will agree with applying a 3 percent fee to the short-term rentals to aid funding for housing initiatives.

A “no” vote on Proposition S rejects the idea of applying a 3 percent fee to short-term rentals to aid funding for housing initiatives.

The City of St. Louis ballot holds 19 judges up for re-election. This includes circuit courts, the Eastern District Court of Appeals, and the Missouri Supreme Court.

Beyond the city propositions and judges on the ballot, voters will also see statewide amendments, propositions, and races for different positions.

