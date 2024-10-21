Open in App
    ‘The best team won today’: Joey Logano talks South Point 400 win

    By Associated PressJustin Walker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pzjK_0wFsv3hF00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Drama was the word of the day as the South Point 400 sped through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Joey Logano cementing his path to his place in NASCAR’s championship.

    Eight drivers hoped for a chance to be part of the NASCAR finale, but it came down to Logano and Christopher Bell, who led a race-high 156 laps. Ultimately, Logano brought his Penske Motorsports car across the finish line ahead of the field.

    “Our advantage is a lot of times with mileage this year,” Logano said. “We have a very well-rounded race team, and the best team won today.”

    With only three races left in the NASCAR season, the racers will head to Miami for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 before taking to Martinsville for the Xfinity 500. It all comes to a head for the NASCAR Series Championship in Phoenix on Nov. 10.

    Logano is locked into the championship race, while Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron are above the cutline. Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott are all below the elimination mark with two races remaining in the round.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

