    • FOX 2

    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Portland makes a splash

    By Jenna Deml,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak8wy_0wFsqbbd00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – People in giant squash made a big splash and then some in Oregon’s Lake of the Commons Sunday afternoon.

    Paddlers dressed in their Halloween best raced in carved-out pumpkins with all their might as part of the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCXex_0wFsqbbd00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHSce_0wFsqbbd00
      A racer hollows out a giant pumpkin for the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082W1H_0wFsqbbd00
      Racers hollow out a giant pumpkin for the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUl5O_0wFsqbbd00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDbWA_0wFsqbbd00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgUgM_0wFsqbbd00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QYJ0_0wFsqbbd00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCoz7_0wFsqbbd00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)

    The goal is not only to make it to the finish line first, but also avoid taking on too much water.

    Marion County court to host Halloween wedding ceremonies for couples in costume

    Event organizers say racers came from as far away as South Carolina and Massachusetts.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

