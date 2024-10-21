Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 2

    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old

    By Juan Cisneros,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lUt8_0wFsqJuf00

    (NEXSTAR) – Since the dawn of the digital age, internet users have developed shorthand ways to express themselves on instant messages and comments, with acronyms like TTYL, BRB, LOL, FYI, and OMG.

    As communication and social media continue to develop, many internet slang terms have made their way into everyday and verbal expression . Some have even made their way into the dictionary due to their longevity.

    Perhaps one of the most iconic internet slang terms is “ LOL .” According to the Calgary Herald , the term was coined in the 1980s by Canadian Wayne Pearson in a pre-internet chat room used in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

    Since then, LOL has been seen in chats, texts, and social media posts across the world.

    But now — as time has seen several follow-up iterations, including ROFL or LMAO — the original “laugh out loud” acronym is becoming a telltale sign that the person typing may be a millennial.

    Though the decline in the use of LOL can’t be pinned to one cause, a study from 2015 showed that most people have defaulted to using iterations of “haha,” “hehe,” and a combination of emojis.

    Instagram rolls out new features to prevent sextortion scams targeting teens

    Laughing out loud online has changed as newer generations enter the digital sphere. The latest form of laughter expression can sometimes be seen as a random array of letters that have no actual meaning. For example, if you’ve seen “ kjshfksjnrgtw ” in the comment section of TikTok, it may be safe to say that it’s a Gen Zer behind the keyboard.

    In addition to swapping ‘LOL’ for a random smashing of letters on their keyboard to express laughter, Gen Zers have also decided a long-beloved emoji, 😂, is dead. CNN reported earlier this year that, instead, the youngest internet users have opted for the more aggressive 😭 or the skull emoji.

    Others have even adopted “ IJBOL “, which is another acronym meaning “I just burst out laughing.”

    While the youngest among us are still trying to figure out their go-to way to share their amusement, you likely won’t see millennials giving up on LOL anytime soon — some are still hanging on to skinny jeans and “adulting.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    FOX 22 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    FOX 220 hours ago
    Chick-fil-A offering free Waffle Fries at St. Louis restaurants
    FOX 21 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Nephew’s chilling account dominates cold case murder trial
    FOX 213 hours ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Missouri woman uses AirTags to find stolen election signs
    FOX 21 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Lincoln County man wins $278K MOLottery jackpot
    FOX 21 day ago
    Union animal shelter holding vote for baby alpaca’s name
    FOX 218 hours ago
    135K people left Missouri last year: These were their top destinations
    FOX 223 hours ago
    Shooting reported in St. Peters; police investigating
    FOX 21 day ago
    Yes, it is illegal to steal campaign signs from yards
    FOX 221 hours ago
    Woman sentenced for stabbing death of ex-boyfriend
    FOX 21 day ago
    Taylor Swift Calls Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce Onstage After Missing His Football Game
    PureWow21 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Convicted St. Louis car bomber dies in Bonne Terre prison
    FOX 221 hours ago
    CANCELED: St. Louis County Police issues Endangered Silver Advisory
    FOX 21 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    TKO: McGee takes on new role with Cardinals
    FOX 21 day ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    FOX 21 day ago
    Walmart announces plans to deliver prescriptions nationwide in as soon as 30 minutes
    FOX 222 hours ago
    ‘Max hug time three minutes.’ New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes
    FOX 21 day ago
    Anheuser-Busch’s St. Louis facility scores new $8 million investment
    FOX 21 day ago
    Lamar Johnson, wrongly convicted of murder, starts new job Wednesday
    FOX 214 hours ago
    Thelma Mothershed-Wair, Little Rock Nine member, dies at 83
    FOX 21 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    What does it mean to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Missouri Amendment 2?
    FOX 21 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    FOX 21 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy