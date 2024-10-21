Open in App
    • FOX 2

    Best haunted house in the St. Louis region? FOX 2 viewers chime in

    By Nick Gladney,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06F7Ln_0wFsq0E700

    ST. LOUIS – It is officially Spooky Season, the time of year when people are looking to gift and receive a little fright. In honor of the ominous time of the year, the digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers, “Which haunted house in the St. Louis region is your favorite?”

    Fans chimed into the conversation and did not disappoint, referencing some popular attractions in the St. Louis region like Creepyworld, the Darkness, and more. Check out some of the popular responses viewers suggested, and make sure to join the conversation and mention more.

    Viewers commented…

    “While a part of Darkness, Terrorvisions was always my favorite. They do the best dark rides/attractions. Always a highlight,” says Brian.

    “Creepyworld in Fenton is always to go-to,” says Mason.

    “The McPike Mansion in Alton,” says Marianne.

    “I’m going to check out the haunted maze in Eureka,” says Jackie.

    “The only real one. Lemp Mansion,” says Julie.

    “The Abyss at Lemp Brewery,” says Jamie.

    “Waterloo Sportsman’s HAUNTED TRAIL $20 can’t beat the price for the scare. Well worth the drive from St. Louis, 20 minutes from JB Bridge 7 to 11, food and fun for all ages. Last weekend Friday night and Saturday night, I hope to scare you there!” says Tony.

    “I like creepy world. Going there this weekend,” says Elizabeth.

    “The Cobb Factory,” says Brian.

    “Jingle Mangle at Six Flags St. Louis,” says Gary.

    “McPike Mansion in Alton as well as the old Mineral Springs Hotel in downtown Alton,” says Rodger.

    “Creepyworld – Its fun and it takes over an hour to get through, which makes my $30 feel better spent than a house I can get through in 15-20 minutes,” says Shan.

    “The Darkness,” says Nicole.

    “Do the haunted tour in Hannibal, full of historical haunted facts as well as an experience with an old graveyard,” says Dennis.

