Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 2

    Spotty light rain possible Tuesday, but dry stretch rolls on

    By Angela Hutti,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td5EP_0wFSM7Fa00

    ST. LOUIS – A few more clouds around on Monday and quite warm after a cool start. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

    A weak storm system early Tuesday will try to bring some rain to the area, despite running out of available moisture as it pushes into the dry eastern half of the U.S. Clouds will increase overnight; wake-up temperatures Tuesday will be in the 50s.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    FOX 2 Weather

    Showers will be scattered and very light Tuesday morning, so it shouldn’t be a big concern for the morning commute. Behind the spot rain, it will be warm and a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon, highs near 80 F.

    Still mild Wednesday, before a shot of cooler air comes in behind another cold front late in the day. No rain, but highs Thursday will be back in the 60s.

    There will be another slight chance at rain Friday morning as temperatures warm up again. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Missouri woman uses AirTags to find stolen election signs
    FOX 220 hours ago
    Nephew’s chilling account dominates cold case murder trial
    FOX 28 hours ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    FOX 22 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    FOX 21 day ago
    Spots of rain Tuesday, Cool down for the weekend ahead
    FOX 21 day ago
    Woman sentenced for stabbing death of ex-boyfriend
    FOX 21 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    FOX 215 hours ago
    Walmart announces plans to deliver prescriptions nationwide in as soon as 30 minutes
    FOX 217 hours ago
    Woman found dead, burned in Baden neighborhood
    FOX 22 days ago
    Man awaits extradition to St. Louis for 2022 Fountain Park murder
    FOX 21 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Lincoln County man wins $278K MOLottery jackpot
    FOX 21 day ago
    Convicted St. Louis car bomber dies in Bonne Terre prison
    FOX 216 hours ago
    Questions arise over how to pay for reparations recommendations
    FOX 21 day ago
    CANCELED: St. Louis County Police issues Endangered Silver Advisory
    FOX 21 day ago
    Man with machete robs two men on MetroLink train: Police
    FOX 21 day ago
    4 juveniles taken into custody after carjacking: Police
    FOX 22 days ago
    Police ID suspect in retaliatory break-in, attack
    FOX 21 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    FOX 21 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    FOX 217 hours ago
    What does it mean to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Missouri Amendment 2?
    FOX 222 hours ago
    19-year-old struck in face during Wells-Goodfellow shooting
    FOX 21 day ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    FOX 21 day ago
    Illinois launches DMV kiosks in grocery stores
    FOX 218 hours ago
    Union animal shelter holding vote for baby alpaca’s name
    FOX 213 hours ago
    Yes, it is illegal to steal campaign signs from yards
    FOX 216 hours ago
    72-year-old Florissant man dies in Highway 94 crash
    FOX 22 days ago
    Man charged for shooting brother in Ferguson family dispute, police standoff
    FOX 215 hours ago
    Lamar Johnson, wrongly convicted of murder, starts new job Wednesday
    FOX 29 hours ago
    Injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on the Poplar Street Bridge
    FOX 221 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy