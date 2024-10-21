Spotty light rain possible Tuesday, but dry stretch rolls on

ST. LOUIS – A few more clouds around on Monday and quite warm after a cool start. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A weak storm system early Tuesday will try to bring some rain to the area, despite running out of available moisture as it pushes into the dry eastern half of the U.S. Clouds will increase overnight; wake-up temperatures Tuesday will be in the 50s.

Showers will be scattered and very light Tuesday morning, so it shouldn’t be a big concern for the morning commute. Behind the spot rain, it will be warm and a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon, highs near 80 F.

Still mild Wednesday, before a shot of cooler air comes in behind another cold front late in the day. No rain, but highs Thursday will be back in the 60s.

There will be another slight chance at rain Friday morning as temperatures warm up again. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

