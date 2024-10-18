Open in App
    • FOX 2

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hskS9_0wByOaVU00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wByOaVU00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wByOaVU00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

