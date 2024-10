Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in north St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Authorities were contacted around 1:45 a.m. on the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, just two blocks from Fairground Park in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, after a man was found dead in the road. SLMPD say a pedestrian was struck and killed .

The original vehicle that struck the man left the scene. A witness that stayed at the scene saw the man get struck a second time by another vehicle, which stayed on the scene.

Accident Reconstruction investigators were called to the scene and worked for about two hours, processing evidence before officers cleared the area around 3:40 a.m.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not provided additional details on the driver or vehicle involved.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

