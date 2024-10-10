Open in App
    • FOX 2

    Power outage cancels classes at Lindbergh High School

    By Nick Gladney,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CROWV_0w1dYNsT00

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Lindbergh School District announced that Lindbergh High School, Early Childhood Education, and the Idea Center will all be shut down Thursday due to a power outage.

    The closure was announced around 6:40 a.m. after an unexpected power outage that occurred Thursday morning.

    There is currently no timetable on when the power will be restored.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

