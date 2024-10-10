Power outage cancels classes at Lindbergh High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Lindbergh School District announced that Lindbergh High School, Early Childhood Education, and the Idea Center will all be shut down Thursday due to a power outage.

The closure was announced around 6:40 a.m. after an unexpected power outage that occurred Thursday morning.

There is currently no timetable on when the power will be restored.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.