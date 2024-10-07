Open in App
    • FOX 2

    House Springs man accused of stealing copper wiring from senior center

    By Kevin S. Held,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDnOg_0vxwxFep00

    ST. LOUIS – A House Springs, Missouri, man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of copper wiring from a senior medical facility in St. Louis City.

    According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the theft happened on Sept. 11 at the Dedicated Senior Medical Center on South Grand Boulevard.

    Police said Steven M. Pappas, 47, destroyed a transformer box at the facility and made off with approximately $42,000 in stolen copper wire.

    As a result, the medical center hired a security guard to watch the property. In the early morning hours of Sept. 25, the guard noticed Pappas standing by a vehicle parked next to the building. Police said Pappas noticed the guard and ran back to his truck and left.

    The guard informed police, who detained Pappas a short time later. Police said Pappas admitted that he’d planned on taking some copper wiring that he observed hanging from the building.

    Investigators later tied Pappas’ truck to the Sept. 11 theft. Police said Pappas also admitted to selling some copper wiring earlier in the month.

    The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Pappas with stealing – $25,000 or more, stealing – $750 or more, and first-degree property damage. Pappas remains jailed pending trial. He’s due in court on Oct. 15 for a detention hearing.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Jeanne Basye
    16h ago
    Wow
    Pat Rueve
    1d ago
    that's over 5 tons ,I'd have to question that
    View all comments
