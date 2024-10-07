House Springs man accused of stealing copper wiring from senior center

ST. LOUIS – A House Springs, Missouri, man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of copper wiring from a senior medical facility in St. Louis City.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the theft happened on Sept. 11 at the Dedicated Senior Medical Center on South Grand Boulevard.

Police said Steven M. Pappas, 47, destroyed a transformer box at the facility and made off with approximately $42,000 in stolen copper wire.

As a result, the medical center hired a security guard to watch the property. In the early morning hours of Sept. 25, the guard noticed Pappas standing by a vehicle parked next to the building. Police said Pappas noticed the guard and ran back to his truck and left.

The guard informed police, who detained Pappas a short time later. Police said Pappas admitted that he’d planned on taking some copper wiring that he observed hanging from the building.

Investigators later tied Pappas’ truck to the Sept. 11 theft. Police said Pappas also admitted to selling some copper wiring earlier in the month.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Pappas with stealing – $25,000 or more, stealing – $750 or more, and first-degree property damage. Pappas remains jailed pending trial. He’s due in court on Oct. 15 for a detention hearing.

