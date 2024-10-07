Missouri high school student dies after running race over the weekend

LEBANON, Mo. — A high school senior from Lebanon has died after running a weekend race.

A post on the Frog Hill Half Marathon and 10K and Leapfrog 5K said a runner, later confirmed to be Lebanon student Rudy “Junior” Zevallos, collapsed at the finish line following the race and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Lebanon R-3 School District announced the student’s death via a Facebook post on Oct. 6:

Dear Lebanon Community, The Lebanon School District is saddened to inform you of the passing of one of our senior students, Rudy “Junior” Zevallos, over the weekend. This is a very difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by ths tragic loss. We care deeply for our entire school community and mourn together when we experience loss. Support has been made available to our students and staff over the weekend and we would like you to know counselors will also be available to support students and staff as needed during the school week. We understand that this new may be difficult for many of our students, staff, and families. We encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to our counseling services, which are available to help navigate this challenging time. Let us stand together and support one another as we face this difficult loss. Lebanon R-3 School District

