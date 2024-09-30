Remnant upper-level low slowly exits, taking the tropical look & feel away

ST. LOUIS – A brighter pattern is starting to develop with seasonal temperatures.

Monday will be cool with variable clouds and a high of 81 degrees. Overnight, it will be cool, mostly clear, and a low of 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 78 and a low of 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be pleasant as it will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 and a low of 58 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny again Thursday with a high of 82 and a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will bring along fair skies with a high of 78 and a low of 55 degrees.

