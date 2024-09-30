Open in App
    • FOX 2

    Remnant upper-level low slowly exits, taking the tropical look & feel away

    By John Fuller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esxuy_0voeVlLe00

    ST. LOUIS – A brighter pattern is starting to develop with seasonal temperatures.

    Monday will be cool with variable clouds and a high of 81 degrees. Overnight, it will be cool, mostly clear, and a low of 65 degrees.

    Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 78 and a low of 52 degrees.

    Wednesday will be pleasant as it will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 and a low of 58 degrees.

    It will be mostly sunny again Thursday with a high of 82 and a low of 58 degrees.

    Friday will bring along fair skies with a high of 78 and a low of 55 degrees.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

