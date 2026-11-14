UPDATE: The 24-year-old woman was found safe, according to Grand Rapids police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman who they say is cognitively impaired and has other medical concerns.

Katherine Willis was last seen on Thursday in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Ardmore Street SE around 9 p.m.

Police describe Katherine as a white female, standing around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds.

She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray sweatpants, oval-shaped glasses and all-black slip-on Skechers with multicolored floral patterns.

Police say she may be in the company of a white male in his mid-20s to early 30s, possibly from the Ann Arbor area, and may be traveling in a black Ford Maverick.

If you have seen Katherine or have any other information on her location, you’re asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or contact 911 if emergency circumstances are present.

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