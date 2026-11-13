A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Wyoming earlier this week has died and police are looking for the driver responsible.

The hit-and-run crash happened Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. near 28th Street and Woodward Avenue. Police say a 30-year-old Wyoming man was crossing 28th Street outside a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him.

The driver took off before police arrived.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say he died Thursday night.

Investigators are looking for the driver and vehicle involved. They’re looking for a 2009 to 2014 silver or gray Nissan Murano with front-end damage including a missing grill.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or 1-866-744-2345.

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