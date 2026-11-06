Five years after opening its Food Club and Opportunity Hub, Community Action House is celebrating millions of meals provided to local families while preparing for one of its busiest times of year.

WATCH: Community Action House marks 5 years as rising turkey costs add pressure ahead of Thanksgiving

Community Action House marks 5 years as rising turkey costs add pressure ahead of Thanksgiving

The Food Club opened in 2021 with a grocery-store-style model designed to give families greater choice over the food they bring home. Over its first five years, the program has provided the equivalent of more than 7.5 million meals.

"Over 7,900 different families have received healthy food assistance from this membership-based grocery store right here," CEO Scott Rumpsa said. "That's over 23,000 different neighbors benefiting with better food on their family tables."

Unlike a traditional food pantry, members can choose the fresh and healthy foods that best meet their families' needs. The Food Club is paired with an Opportunity Hub, where people can connect with services aimed at addressing other challenges, including finances, nutrition and housing.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 A volunteer restocks fresh produce at Community Action House’s Food Club in Holland.

"We feel really proud of what our community has chosen: higher dignity, more impactful services, connecting fresh, healthy food for those who need it, alongside other services at our Opportunity Hub right here," Rumpsa said. "Because in the same period, over 1,500 different families have attended nutrition classes, financial wellness classes and other offerings that we offer right here on site."

The Food Club and Opportunity Hub have also made 54,403 referrals to community resources since opening.

Volunteers have played a major role in keeping the operation running.

"Over these five years, that's over 100,000 hours of donated volunteer time," Rumpsa said, adding that volunteers help six days a week to keep shelves stocked.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Community Action House CEO Scott Rumpsa speaks with FOX 17 about the Food Club’s five-year milestone and preparations for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving brings a new challenge

As Community Action House looks back on the Food Club's first five years, its attention is also turning to the next few weeks.

More than 1,800 families are expected to receive additional grocery support from Community Action House this Thanksgiving.

"It looks like everybody receiving a turkey if they're choosing, and some additional food points to select the other foods that they want to prepare an extra special meal," Rumpsa said.

The goal, Rumpsa said, is "to have the community show up in their corner to take a bit of the extra pressure off, so they can have those moments of respite and family gathering around the Thanksgiving table like everybody else."

PRIOR COVERAGE: Community Action House's Southside Resale Store reopens in Holland with upgrades

Community Action House's Southside Resale Store reopens in Holland with upgrades

But providing that additional food is getting more expensive.

"We also purchase a lot of food, especially for the additional Thanksgiving groceries we buy," Rumpsa said. "And over the last year, the wholesale price of turkeys have increased by 40 to 50 percent."

Community Action House is asking people who are able to consider making a financial contribution to help cover those additional costs.

Thrifting provides another way to help

Support doesn't have to come through a financial donation or food drive.

Community Action House operates two resale stores in Holland, with proceeds helping fund programs across the organization.

The Southside Resale Store is at 694 Michigan Ave., while the Northside Resale Store is at 650 Riley St.

Community Action House Director of Resale James Smead previously told FOX 17 that resale serves as the organization's "financial driver," supporting programs ranging from the Food Club to financial wellness services and outreach.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Northside Resale Store opens in Holland, expanding access for local families

Northside Resale Store opens in Holland, expanding access for local families

Rumpsa said donating gently used items or simply going thrift shopping is another way people can support the nonprofit's work.

"If you're able to donate, donate," Rumpsa said. "And if you like to thrift, show up and shop, and those dollars turn into missional good right here in our community."

More information about donating, volunteering and getting involved is available on the Community Action House website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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