1 dead, several injured in Comstock Township crash

One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday in Comstock Township.

Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of East N Avenue and South 29th Street around 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the driver and multiple passengers in one of the vehicles were injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, but it's not clear which vehicle may have been speeding.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8749 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

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