82-year-old bicyclist killed in Battle Creek crash

An 82-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle in Battle Creek, according to police.

Battle Creek Police said officers were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to Helmer Road South near Cherrywood Lane for a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle.

Police said the 82-year-old Bedford Township man was riding his bicycle north on Helmer Road when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit him.

Officers performed CPR on the bicyclist until Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance crews arrived and continued medical care. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old Battle Creek man. The driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by officers.

The crash remains under investigation.

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