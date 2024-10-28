Open in App
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Man shot in Grand Rapids, may need surgery

    By Chris Bovia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4qng_0wPAd7rL00

    Grand Rapids Police tell us a man is in serious condition and may face surgery after being found with a gunshot wound.

    It happened around 1:30 Monday morning on Lincoln Ave NW just north of 12th St NW, say investigators.

    Police did not have details about what led up to the shooting or a suspect description.

