    Michigan beats Michigan State 24-17 in rivalry game at the Big House

    By Larry Lage,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxbLb_0wOPZxAC00

    Colston Loveland caught two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion, helping Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17 on Saturday night.

    As the final seconds went off the clock, players threw punches and shoved each other in the middle of the field two years after a skirmish broke out in the tunnel between the rivals.

    The Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak and earned a much-needed win with a challenging schedule remaining in the regular season to earn a bowl bid under first-year coach Sherrone Moore.

    The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) gained 130 yards and had the ball for 13-plus minutes on their first two possessions, but had just a 7-0 lead to show for it.

    Aidan Chiles lost a fumble late in the first half that helped Michigan build momentum and earn a 9-7 lead at halftime.

    Chiles bounced back later in the game, throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Nick Marsh with 6:12 remaining.

    Chiles led the Spartans to the Michigan 16 with 2 minutes left and on fourth-and-5, he threw an incomplete pass in the end zone.

    Michigan State started strong, but missed opportunities.

    The Spartans reached the Michigan 2 on the opening possession and planned to go for it on fourth down but was called for delay of game and botched a field-goal attempt.

    Nathan Carter capped Michigan State's second drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving it a 7-0 lead with 130 yards of offense and 13-plus minutes in time of possession.

    Michigan, meanwhile, gained a total of 37 yards in its first three possessions before suddenly finding a spark with a no-huddle offense.

    Davis Warren directed a 10-play, 64-yard drive that ended with his 10-yard touchdown pass to Loveland.

    Two snaps later, Josaiah Stewart forced Chiles to fumble and Kenneth Grant recovered the football to set up Dominic Zvada's 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half.

    Michigan used a trick play to extend its lead, pitching the ball to running back Donovan Edwards and fooling the Spartans with his 23-yard touchdown pass to Loveland and the preseason All-America tight end caught the ensuing 2-point conversion for a 24-10 lead.

    Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner was ejected in the second half after he was called for targeting.

    Michigan was without preseason All-America cornerback Will Johnson due to an injury.

    THE TAKEAWAY

    Michigan State: First-year coach Jonathan Smith will likely lament missed opportunities in his first game against the rival Wolverines. The Spartans could have been ahead 14-0 after the first two drives and Chiles' fumble was costly, letting Michigan take the lead for good late in the first half.

    Michigan: The defending national champions improved their chances of earning a bowl bid, needing to beat Northwestern at home later in the season to pick up a sixth win that might be elusive with top-ranked Oregon, No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State left to play.

    UP NEXT

    The Wolverines will host top-ranked Oregon and the Spartans will play No. 13 Indiana at home on Saturday.

