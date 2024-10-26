Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    MAJOR TURNOUT: people waiting hours for day one of early voting

    By Matt Witkos,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2pjL_0wNdHakg00

    Day one of early voting is bringing out massive crowds around the state. Michigan is a critical state across the ticket, and there were long lines at polling locations Saturday.

    One person explained they waited in line for almost three hours to vote.

    “I think it's a really gratifying thing to be able to see people want to participate at this level. I mean, our whole team has worked very, very hard, very diligently on the early voting process, and it's just great to see the participation, the excitement to be able to participate in it,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tp3cS_0wNdHakg00 FOX 17

    His office also shared early voting numbers for the primary election. In one day, Ottawa County almost surpassed the entire week of early voting in August.

    “Look at this turn out! We had a great first day of Early Voting. We are only 101 voters away from beating our overall turn out from August,” the Ottawa County Clerk's Office shared on social media.

    Ottawa County wasn’t the only West Michigan county to see a large turnout.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gW1gS_0wNdHakg00 FOX 17

    “Today 12,081 Kent County voters turned out for the first day of early voting in the November general election, nearly tripling in one day the number of voters who cast their ballots during the entire nine-day early voting period in the August primary election,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.

    Posthumus added that she is impressed by how the local clerks handled the turnout.

    She did explain that there was “a paper jam” with one tabulator at a City of Grand Rapids location.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hr5US_0wNdHakg00 FOX 17

    “Which required that tabulator to be serviced, so for a brief time, voters inserted their ballots into the secure auxiliary bin. This is not out of the ordinary, and we never want these minor issues to delay the voting process and inconvenience voters, so our tabulators are equipped with these bins to allow them to continue casting their ballots in a secure manner,” Posthumus added.

    The Kent County clerk said only an election can access the auxiliary bin.

    “After a tabulator is serviced, ballots cast into the auxiliary bin are then placed into the tabulator by two election workers: one Republican and one Democrat,” Posthumus said.

    Early voting runs through Nov. 3. You can find more information on how to find a polling place here .

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

    Related Search

    Voting locationsElection turnoutMichiganTwitterPosthumusFacebook

    Comments / 181

    Add a Comment
    Donna Gardner
    16h ago
    Hopefully they vote the right (correct)way!
    Proud American
    22h ago
    We are going to make it too big to rig and witchmer and her doritos can go to hell
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    AL.com3 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post6 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent7 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    What Happened to Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead in Oven? Police Warn Against Speculation as Investigation Continues
    People3 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    How GR woman is impacting criminal justice system with Taylor Made Re-Entry
    FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Michigan, MSU players fight at end of game
    College Football HQ On SI1 day ago
    Look: Brawl Broke Out After Michigan-Michigan State Game
    The Spun1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    This Little-Known Restaurant In Michigan Has A Mouth-Watering Brisket Burger That’s To Die For
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Michigan Residents Violating State Leaf Law Could Pay $5,000 Fine
    WKMI2 days ago
    Queen Camilla Bursts Into Tears as King Charles References Mortality Amid Cancer Treatment
    Marie Claire US1 day ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News2 days ago
    A man told police he had fallen off a cliff after being chased by a bear. Now he’s suspected of murder
    CNN1 day ago
    Christian Radio Host Rob Dempsey Dies Just One Week After Going Public With Cancer Diagnosis
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story2 days ago
    School at the zoo?! How 'Zoolittles' lets kids learn with nature, animals
    FOX 17 News West Michigan7 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    ‘Just not fair’: Michigan mom speaks out after Grand Valley State University sends son $84K bill for FOIA files he requested — about an investigation he’s involved in
    moneywise.com7 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy