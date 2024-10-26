FOX 17 News West Michigan
MAJOR TURNOUT: people waiting hours for day one of early voting
By Matt Witkos,2 days ago
Related SearchVoting locationsElection turnoutMichiganTwitterPosthumusFacebook
Comments / 181
Add a Comment
Donna Gardner
16h ago
Proud American
22h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mirror US7 days ago
American Songwriter5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
The US Sun2 days ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post6 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent7 days ago
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
What Happened to Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead in Oven? Police Warn Against Speculation as Investigation Continues
People3 days ago
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
Upworthy2 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
DoYouRemember?5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times3 days ago
College Football HQ On SI1 day ago
The Spun1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
Marie Claire US1 day ago
Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
Fox News2 days ago
A man told police he had fallen off a cliff after being chased by a bear. Now he’s suspected of murder
CNN1 day ago
Wide Open Country4 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
FOX 17 News West Michigan7 days ago
the-independent.com4 days ago
‘Just not fair’: Michigan mom speaks out after Grand Valley State University sends son $84K bill for FOIA files he requested — about an investigation he’s involved in
moneywise.com7 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.