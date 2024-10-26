Open in App
    WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Early in-person voting begins in Michigan

    By FOX 17 News,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8O7T_0wMzhODZ00

    It's here, West Michigan. Early voting for the November general election starts today and continues through the Sunday before Election Day.

    It's the third time that early voting will be available after the 2024 presidential primary and the 2024 August primary. This is possible because Michigan voters approved a slew of voting changes in 2022 with Proposal 2 — one of them being in-person early voting.

    Under the change, voters can cast ballots before Election Day, Nov. 5, in an experience similar to voting on Election Day. Voters are issued ballots, which they can insert directly into tabulators at early voting sites.

    Anyone registered in Michigan to vote has the right to vote in person at an early voting site.

    Voters can look up their assigned early voting site or sites up to 60 days before the election on the state's voter information website .

    Hours vary by location, but early voting must be offered for at least nine consecutive days, beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for eight hours a day.

    That means early in-person voting will run Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

