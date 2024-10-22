Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    "Let's start the party early!" Tulip Time adds a day, starts ticket sales soon

    By Chris Bovia,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fre8E_0wGovvpf00

    What's better than Tulip Time? How about more Tulip Time ?

    Festival organizers couldn't wait to start celebrating decades of tradition and community, so they're starting the festival a day early.

    The expanded date was officially announced Tuesday morning ahead of sales for ticketed events.

    “We looked at all of our data and realized the tulips are here, our out-of-town guests are here, let’s just start the party early! So we’re bringing some entertainment to town the first Friday of May this year,” said Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director of Tulip Time.

    It's also the 90th anniversary of the Dutch Dance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qw00R_0wGovvpf00 Tulip Time

    Come see the historically accurate, traditional costumes— painstakingly hand-sewn by local seamstresses. Dutch Dance performances, lessons, a Dutch Lunch & Style Show, and (new this year) the De Familiedans — an experience designed specifically for families with young children.

    Tulip Time's traditions are only accentuated by their eclectic musical guests, events, and activities.

    From VIP Tours led by traditionally-garbed guides, to Wooden Shoe Painting and cutting board workshops, music from Forever Motown, Rodney Atkins, to the Dutch Music Organ Concert, and FiddleFire— And of course, the Tulip Time Parades! — you're sure to make memories in downtown Holland this coming spring.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFceP_0wGovvpf00 City of Holland

    Tulip Time 2025 will be Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 11.

    Sales for ticketed events start October 29 at 9 a.m.

    To get the full lineup, check the Tulip Time website .

    For all things Tulip Time, keep an eye on FOX 17 on social media:
    Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Justin Timberlake concert at Van Andel Arena rescheduled to February
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    'They were shaken up.' Man jumps into action to save couple from burning boat
    FOX 17 News West Michigan6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Jo!
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    No bones about it - Celebrate (and support) your bones on World Osteoporosis Day
    FOX 17 News West Michigan20 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today11 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy