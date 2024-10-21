Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Microsoft confirms major land purchase in Kent Co. for possible data center

    By Michael Martin,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzJ6t_0wGC4ePo00

    More than 300 acres in southern Kent County could soon become a hub for West Michigan’s rapidly expanding tech industry. The big player behind this move is none other than tech giant Microsoft.

    The Right Place, a major economic development organization in West Michigan, told FOX 17 on Monday that they have been working with the company.

    “The Right Place is pleased to have helped Microsoft Corporation assess a 315-acre industrial parcel in Gaines Charter Township for a potential data center,” they explained.

    The work aligns with their 10-year tech plan they have been pushing recently. They want to make West Michigan a major player in tech by 2031, with a goal of growing tech jobs to 10% of all regional employment.

    A significant step towards achieving these goals was taken on Aug. 19 when Microsoft purchased two parcels of land in Gaines Township.

    “The opportunity ahead with Microsoft fits into our 10-year tech strategy to develop the Greater Grand Rapids region into a leading tech hub in the Midwest,” CEO Randy Thelan said Monday. “With one of the leading tech companies in the world taking notice, we’re well on our way there.”

    Gaines Township Director of Community Development Dan Wells revealed that Microsoft has not yet submitted any concrete plans.

    “Although there’s a lot of speculation about what Microsoft will do there, I have not discussed any projects with them, nor have they submitted any concept plans,” Wells said in a statement.

    The company has since confirmed the purchase.

    A spokesperson told FOX 17 late Monday, “Microsoft has acquired industrial land in Gaines Charter Township, Michigan, for potential data center development. This 316-acre site was identified in collaboration with The Right Place as part of our ongoing search for development opportunities in the Michigan market.”

    “While project plans, capital investment, and potential employee numbers are yet to be finalized, we will provide updates as information becomes available.”

    This move is not Microsoft's first foray into data center development. The company has been actively expanding its data center footprint, with recent projects in Ohio and Virginia.

    The potential data center in Kent County could bring significant economic benefits to the region, including new jobs and investment.

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    World Menopause Day opens doors for healthy conversations
    FOX 17 News West Michigan6 days ago
    FROM ACCIDENT TO INNOVATION: Two Brothers Invent Oxygen Reel Device
    FOX 17 News West Michigan7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Beloved Michigan Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WBCT B-935 days ago
    School at the zoo?! How 'Zoolittles' lets kids learn with nature, animals
    FOX 17 News West Michigan2 days ago
    'They were shaken up.' Man jumps into action to save couple from burning boat
    FOX 17 News West Michigan5 days ago
    Convicted killer resentenced, could be released by age 60
    FOX 17 News West Michigan17 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    A moot suit? Judge to issue ruling on Park Township short-term rental ban case
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Justin Timberlake concert at Van Andel Arena rescheduled to February
    FOX 17 News West Michigan11 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Federal Trade Commission unveils new "Click to Cancel" rule
    FOX 17 News West Michigan5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    My Michigan Beach shares family-friendly Halloween events
    FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy