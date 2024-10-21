Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Pay it Forward Spotlight: Dr. Steve Dupuis

    By Josh Berry,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YlMD_0wGC4dX500

    Hospice and Palliative Care Month is celebrated every November but we're getting a jump on it early with October's Pay it Forward Spotlight Award.

    This month's winner is palliative care Dr. Steven Dupuis.

    Dr. Dupuis has one goal. He says, "People say, 'I met this guy named Dr. Steve at the hospital, and he did a pretty good job.'"

    A palliative care doctor, he primarily works with hospice patients. His legacy, he says, is serving families at the end of life.

    Some of his patients spend their time at a facility called Trillium Woods in Byron Center. It's a 20-bed facility totally dedicated to end-of-life care.

    He said, "We're very blessed in this community to have a spectacular hospice house."

    Walking this path with families, he still finds joy by bringing comfort every step of the way.

    "I walk in the door and I tell everybody, 'I'm Dr Steve. I'm here to make sure that your pain is well managed, that you don't have symptoms, and we're gonna have to have some tough talk.'"

    Medical care can be rewarding work when seeing your efforts pay off as someone walks away with plenty of life ahead.

    While that's not always the case with Dr. Steve's work, he says it's the best medicine he's ever practiced, and he was a family doctor for 30 years.

    "I have the best job on the planet because most people are afraid they're going to die in pain and agony," he shared. "And I can look them in the face and tell them that's not going to happen. I'm not going to let them."

    Jill Paauwe, a nurse practitioner, reached out to us to nominate Dr. Steve for our Spotlight Award.

    "Dr. Steve's always got a deep pocket full of tricks, so to speak, of things that can manage those symptoms," she said, sharing why she nominated him. "To recognize the work that he does, not only for the patients and families but also with his team and colleagues, was important."

    Jill has worked with Dr. Steve for 10 years and called him caring, innovative and a consummate leader.

    "He's wonderful, sympathetic, but also direct with families, which is really important."

    And people have noticed. He was also selected as a top doctor in Grand Rapids Magazine .

    Next month's Spotlight Award will focus on first responders.

    If you know a first responder, health care professional or veteran who is deserving of a spotlight, nominate them here .

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    FROM ACCIDENT TO INNOVATION: Two Brothers Invent Oxygen Reel Device
    FOX 17 News West Michigan7 days ago
    Convicted killer resentenced, could be released by age 60
    FOX 17 News West Michigan17 hours ago
    School at the zoo?! How 'Zoolittles' lets kids learn with nature, animals
    FOX 17 News West Michigan2 days ago
    'They were shaken up.' Man jumps into action to save couple from burning boat
    FOX 17 News West Michigan5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Justin Timberlake concert at Van Andel Arena rescheduled to February
    FOX 17 News West Michigan11 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Federal Trade Commission unveils new "Click to Cancel" rule
    FOX 17 News West Michigan5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    My Michigan Beach shares family-friendly Halloween events
    FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy