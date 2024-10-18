Open in App
    Freeway Closures: I-96 between Nunica and Muskegon

    By Robb Westaby,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aW2jH_0wC0ZANJ00

    Two sections of I-96 will be closed for several days.

    I-96 westbound is closed from the M-104 Exit 9 to US-31 until Monday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m.

    • Detour: Exit at M-104 Exit 9, west on M-104 to US-31, north to I-96.

    I-96 eastbound will be closed from just east of US-31 to Airline Road in Fruitport from Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. to Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m.

    • Detour: South on US-31, east on M-104 to I-96.

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

