Freeway Closures: I-96 between Nunica and Muskegon

Two sections of I-96 will be closed for several days.

I-96 westbound is closed from the M-104 Exit 9 to US-31 until Monday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m.



Detour: Exit at M-104 Exit 9, west on M-104 to US-31, north to I-96.

I-96 eastbound will be closed from just east of US-31 to Airline Road in Fruitport from Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. to Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m.



Detour: South on US-31, east on M-104 to I-96.

