Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    New grant sets aside $10M for districts requiring FAFSA application to graduate

    By Chris Bovia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtDSh_0w7IWkUn00

    The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) announced $10M has been set aside for the FAFSA Challenge Grant, with the hope of increasing the number of Michigan high school seniors who fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

    The FAFSA Challenge Grant will be available to districts and academies that include FAFSA completion as a graduation requirement.

    “Participating districts will be required to use their grant award to implement activities that are proven to increase FAFSA completion, ensuring students receive the supports they need through the application process,” the state laid out Monday. “Grant funds will be distributed evenly based on the number of 12th-grade students in qualifying districts.”

    Students can opt-out or submit a waiver for exemption depending on their intended post-high school path.

    The FAFSA Challenge Grant is available November 1-December 1, 2024. Awards will be distributed by January 31, 2025.

    You can find more about this grant on the MiLEAP webpage .

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    REPORT: Brian Keely's written statement, witness accounts of Sterling death
    FOX 17 News West Michigan2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Mary Free Bed building prosthetic legs for patients in Guatemala
    FOX 17 News West Michigan2 days ago
    FROM ACCIDENT TO INNOVATION: Two Brothers Invent Oxygen Reel Device
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    World Menopause Day opens doors for healthy conversations
    FOX 17 News West Michigan21 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Why are we seeing more northern lights further south? Air Zoo educator explains
    FOX 17 News West Michigan5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    WMTA shares events for your autumn agenda
    FOX 17 News West Michigan4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy