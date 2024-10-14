3 weeks to election day: Harris making first West Michigan campaign stop

With three weeks to go until the 2024 Presidential Election, Vice President Kamala Harris announced she will be in Michigan for three separate campaign events this week, including a newly added stop in Grand Rapids on Friday.

Harris' visit to West Michigan on Friday will be her first since she became the Democratic candidate.

Prior to that, Harris is set to make a stop in Detroit on Tuesday, taking part in a radio town hall with the comedian, advocate, and radio host, Charlemagne tha God.

He announced the event on the Breakfast Club show.

During a scheduled hour-long conversation, Harris will answer questions from callers.

When it comes to Friday, the time and location of Harris’ visit to Grand Rapids are still unknown.

Afterwards, Harris will be headed to Lansing, and from there, to Oakland County.

Saturday, Harris will be hosting a campaign event in Detroit.

Harris’ visits come as both Republicans and Democrats have been ramping up their efforts to win Michigan, a hotly contested battleground state that both parties have said could be the key to the white house.

Harris’ running mate and Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, Governor Tim Walz, also made an appearance in Michigan at an event in Macomb County on Friday.

On the Republican side of the ticket, Former President Donald Trump recently made a Michigan campaign stop last week to speak at an event with the Detroit Economic Club.

His most recent visit to West Michigan was in Walker, on September 27.

Meanwhile, his running mate Republican Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator JD Vance, was most recently in West Michigan earlier this month on Oct. 2.