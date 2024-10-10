Open in App
    Portion of Westnedge Avenue closed since spring reopens on Monday

    By Robb Westaby,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SM91o_0w1iOs9n00

    The infrastructure project that has kept northbound Westnedge Avenue closed in Kalamazoo is nearing completion. The street will be reopened on Monday, October 14.

    The comprehensive project began in March 2024 and encompassed Westnedge Avenue between Whites Road and Park Avenue.

    While keeping southbound traffic flowing, a water main was replaced, traffic signals were upgraded, and pavement replaced, at a total budgeted cost of $10,105,856.

    Utility construction will continue on Westnedge Avenue between Maple and Vine streets.

