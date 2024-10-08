Open in App
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment stolen in Dansville

    By Sarah Poulos,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGuGf_0vyPzSp200
    • Local law enforcement is still investigating.
    • The owner has a GoFundMe linked below.
    • Video shows Agape farm just outside of Mason and what the alleged crime scene is looking like.

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

    Thousands of dollars in equipment are gone after a robbery just outside of Mason. One local farm owner is devastated as she now cannot continue harvesting.

    Shara Trierweiler is The owner of Agape Organic Farms in Dansville.

    “I happen to be only one of two certified Black-owned farms in the state.”

    Shara usually spends her days working on her farm and working full-time for the state.

    All while being a single mother to her two children, including her son who has autism.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5SQG_0vyPzSp200

    “Seeing him find his place and his space where he can make a difference has been amazing for me.”

    On Sunday, Trierweiler didn’t have her typical day.

    “It’s really hard.”

    After moving thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment to her other property to expand her mushroom farm, she found the equipment was stolen.

    “I’ve worked so hard to be able to get the loans to do these things, and now to just be right on the cusp.”

    The stolen equipment is crucial to the success of her mushroom farm.

    “Now I have to find a way to buy back things.”

    According to Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the Michigan State Police is actively investigating. Although I wasn’t able to meet with him in person, Michigan State Police says anyone with information should reach out to them directly.

    While Trierweiler says the theft has been devastating, she relies on her faith in God to see her through.

    “I believe, I’ve seen, and I trust him.”

    You can find a link to a GoFundMe below.

    https://gofund.me/a3b5933f

    Martin Smith
    2d ago
    what kind of farm equipment was it ? I work for a scrap yard and can have the guys keep an eye out for it if it's brought in ! And we take in materials from all over the state !
