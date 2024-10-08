Thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment stolen in Dansville

Local law enforcement is still investigating.

The owner has a GoFundMe linked below.

Video shows Agape farm just outside of Mason and what the alleged crime scene is looking like.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thousands of dollars in equipment are gone after a robbery just outside of Mason. One local farm owner is devastated as she now cannot continue harvesting.

Shara Trierweiler is The owner of Agape Organic Farms in Dansville.

“I happen to be only one of two certified Black-owned farms in the state.”

Shara usually spends her days working on her farm and working full-time for the state.

All while being a single mother to her two children, including her son who has autism.

“Seeing him find his place and his space where he can make a difference has been amazing for me.”

On Sunday, Trierweiler didn’t have her typical day.

“It’s really hard.”

After moving thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment to her other property to expand her mushroom farm, she found the equipment was stolen.

“I’ve worked so hard to be able to get the loans to do these things, and now to just be right on the cusp.”

The stolen equipment is crucial to the success of her mushroom farm.

“Now I have to find a way to buy back things.”

According to Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the Michigan State Police is actively investigating. Although I wasn’t able to meet with him in person, Michigan State Police says anyone with information should reach out to them directly.

While Trierweiler says the theft has been devastating, she relies on her faith in God to see her through.

“I believe, I’ve seen, and I trust him.”

You can find a link to a GoFundMe below.

https://gofund.me/a3b5933f

