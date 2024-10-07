Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Son pleads, father's trial postponed in fight between Kent County neighbors

    By FOX 17 News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNzZu_0vxtfINN00

    The father and son criminally charged in a property fight with their neighbors returned to Kent County Court on Monday.

    In 17 th Circuit Court, Majer Davenport, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting arrest. His father, Suriya Davenport, had his trial postponed. Similarly, Suriya is charged with two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest.

    If Majer Davenport successfully completes 18 months of probation, he will face no jail time and the three convictions will be removed from his record through the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, a Michigan law that allows for the dismissal of criminal offenses committed by those aged 17 to 20.

    Suriya Davenport’s criminal trial will begin on December 2, 2024.

    READ MORE: 'Thank goodness no one was killed': Fight over easement lands neighbors in Kent County Court

    The charges stem from a physical confrontation between the Davenports and the Butlers, a family that possesses the right to use a two-track easement on the Davenport’s property in rural Byron Township. The easement leads to a separate property owned by the Butlers, who reside in Allegan County.

    On March 10, 2024, Brett Butler began to remove large landscaping stones placed along the easement by the Davenports, who claim to have put them there to protect their property from further damage and “reckless driving” by the Butlers.

    Notably, when Butler asked Kent County deputies for supervision while he removed the stones with a tractor, they told him to wait for a better day.

    When Suriya Davenport saw Butler on the tractor, he allegedly ran up to and punched him, telling him to “get the [expletive] off my property.”

    Shortly after, Majer Davenport allegedly pointed a handgun at Butler and his son.

    Then, five Kent County deputies drove up to the property, carrying semi-automatic rifles. Body camera and cell phone footage from the scene show them arresting the Davenports after several minutes of shouting back and forth.

    Brett Butler was not charged in the incident.

    “Just a lot of unfairness going on,” Kishara Davenport, Suriya’s daughter, said in a previous interview with FOX 17, describing how the feud between the two families reached a “boiling point” in March.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTfv7_0vxtfINN00 FOX 17

    Prior to Monday’s court hearing, FOX 17 filed Freedom of Information Act requests for incident reports and dispatch calls related to the Davenport property.

    In a three-year period from Spring 2021 to Spring 2024, Kent County deputies filed 12 incident reports related to the Davenport residence or the easement, according to documents obtained by FOX 17 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

    April 2021

    When the Davenport family began moving personal items onto their newly purchased Kent County property, a previous property owner called police, saying they did “not want any trouble” but did not “understand” why the Davenports were “already” moving in.

    The caller, notably, had recently sold the property to a realtor, who gave the caller 60 days to move out of the residence, beginning March 30. The Davenports then bought the property from the realtor.

    “It appeared this was a miscommunication by the realtor,” the police report reads. “Both parties were informed that they legally had a right to be on the property.”

    Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said the Butlers owned the property before the Davenports. This error has been corrected.

    May 2021

    Police were called by a person who found cinder blocks and wood from "their property," allegedly being used by the Davenports as a backstop for target practice.

    The caller was “again advised... that this is a civil matter between [them] and the new owner of the property.”

    July 2021

    The Davenports called police to report a Chevy Trailblazer driving down the easement at a “high rate of speed.”

    When police contacted the driver of the truck, a member of the Butler family, he said he had heard gunshots fired from the Davenport property that “made him feel uneasy" and was also told by family to make short trips to the easement-connected property to avoid confrontation.

    The following day, the Davenports again called police, complaining of people “driving recklessly on the easement.”

    While Suriya Davenport stated the following claim to be “hearsay,” a member of the Butler family said Suriya “randomly” shot “what appeared to be an assault rifle” at a distance “close enough to be intimidating” while he and others were on the easement and nearby property.

    The incident led to Davenport being charged with reckless use of a firearm, an offense that was later dropped.

    September 2021

    Police were twice called to the Davenport property for a noise complaint, including for a report of “booms like cannonballs,” though they “didn’t see anything unusual.”

    The latter report also notes the Davenports felt “accused” by deputies and “asked if [they] had a warrant to be on [their] property.”

    December 2021

    The Butlers called police, asking for deputy supervision while they used the easement to pick up building materials from their property.

    January 2022

    The Butlers again called police, asking for deputy supervision while they traversed the easement. The Davenports, however, did not want the Butlers to drive on the two-track due to poor weather conditions and were “upset about how police have been called and responded for [the Butlers] and not for [them].”

    September 2022

    The Davenports called police, claiming to have caught on camera a semi-truck parked on the easement and another truck damaging their property, leaving tire tracks in the grass.

    A day later, the family additionally reported property damages, claiming the Butlers took dirt from their land. Police told the Butlers they had a right to grate the easement.

    March 2022

    The Butlers called police, claiming the Davenports were shooting firearms without a proper backstop.

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    sunny
    19h ago
    Those easements come conditional. If you are tearing up property and/or disrupting or disturbing the property owner then you are the problem. Please research easement termination for these reasons: destruction of the servient tenement, prescription, and necessity. If you are using the easement for anything other than the original purpose, or destroying then easement owners are 100% in the wrong. Land owner need to get that easement terminated and sue they ass
    Rachel Merritt
    22h ago
    P.S., let's pray that your father doesn't get prison time, you escaped because of the law. He might not be so lucky. The word if, is always too late. If, I would, could, should have they are always an after thought. Think before you act. Look twice you might Save a life, and it could be your own. The judge might throw the book at your father because he knows better.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    7-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Her 13-Year-Old Sister, Father Says ‘She Was Just a Ray of Sunshine’
    People21 hours ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Remains of Michigan woman, 68, who disappeared during vacation, found in stomach of shark
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Muskegon Heights PD asking for help finding person related to incident
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Rare Sighting of North American Pine Squid in Michigan?
    The Game 730 AM WVFN2 days ago
    Red Flag Warning issued for dozens of Michigan counties Sunday
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    The Prime Rib At This Small-Town Restaurant In Michigan Is Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Medals of Honor: A woman's quest to reunite WWII veteran's medals with family
    FOX 17 News West Michigan17 hours ago
    Popular Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Tacos' In Michigan
    WBCT B-9319 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today20 minutes ago
    Drug dealer jailed after running into police
    BBC4 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Yung Miami Asked By TikToker to Sign Baby Oil
    TMZ2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Federal Recognition on the horizon? Bill may grant status to West Michigan tribe
    FOX 17 News West Michigan23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy