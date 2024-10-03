Woman found dead in Portage vacant building identified

The woman found dead inside a vacant office building in Portage has been identified.

Destiny Naigus was found Monday in a building on Admiral Avenue near South Westnedge Avenue by a Portage Public Safety Officer. The 25-year-old's body was inside an unlocked vestibule .

The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Naigus, who lived in Plainwell, had been in the Kalamazoo and Portage area for several weeks. Police believe she had been driving the below 2009 Honda Accord.

Portage Department of Public Safety A 2009 Honda Accord believed to be owned by Destiny Naigus, who was found dead inside a vacant office building in Portage on September 30, 2024.

Anyone who interacted with Naigus in the past few weeks is encouraged to connect with Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

