Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Woman found dead in Portage vacant building identified

    By Zac Harmon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GexUk_0vt1QEgD00

    The woman found dead inside a vacant office building in Portage has been identified.

    Destiny Naigus was found Monday in a building on Admiral Avenue near South Westnedge Avenue by a Portage Public Safety Officer. The 25-year-old's body was inside an unlocked vestibule .

    The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

    Naigus, who lived in Plainwell, had been in the Kalamazoo and Portage area for several weeks. Police believe she had been driving the below 2009 Honda Accord.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRjDv_0vt1QEgD00 Portage Department of Public Safety
    A 2009 Honda Accord believed to be owned by Destiny Naigus, who was found dead inside a vacant office building in Portage on September 30, 2024.

    Anyone who interacted with Naigus in the past few weeks is encouraged to connect with Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

    Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    A tough conversation: How to help someone grieving the loss of a child
    FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Tigers and Lions memorabilia flying off the shelves
    FOX 17 News West Michigan12 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post22 hours ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy