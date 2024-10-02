Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    It's Count Day for Michigan schools!

    By Chris Bovia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKqys_0vrHW6UD00

    School funding is determined by many factors-- primarily, the number of students in each district and building. Wednesday marks the first of 8 monitoring days for the 2024-25 school year.

    Mandated by the State School Aid Act, count days determine where funds go, where cuts can be made, how much a district needs, and how to redistribute funding to meet those needs.

    Calculations are based on spring and fall counts, though the 4 Fall Count Days determine 90% of funding while only 10% of funding is determined by those in Spring.

    Kids must be enrolled in the school prior to the legislated County Day and in attendance all day to count with very few exceptions.

    • The student has an excused absence and attends within 30 calendar days following count day.
    • The student has an unexcused absence and attends within 10 school days following count day.
    • The student is suspended and attends within 45 calendar days following count day.

    Note: Local school boards distinguish between excused and unexcused.

    —Student Count Day and School Funding Information from Michigan.gov

    If school is canceled on a Count Day or the date falls on a religious or culturally significant day, the State Superintendent will need to approve a make-up day, typically the next day instruction is held, per state guidelines.

    RELATED : Late-night threat notification closes Forest Hills Northern High School

    You can find more information on Count Day Guidelines here:

    Student Count Day and School Funding Information by news on Scribd

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kathy Prevo
    2d ago
    call in sick
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Ford to give new EV buyers a free at-home charger and installation
    FOX 17 News West Michigan4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Rematch of College Football Playoff championship game highlights Big Ten slate
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Congress issues proclamation recognizes new Unified Sports & Inclusion Center
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    Dockworkers go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
    FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    Open archery season with the 5-point every hunter should aim for
    FOX 17 News West Michigan3 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Tigers and Lions memorabilia flying off the shelves
    FOX 17 News West Michigan5 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Starry spectacle expected? Solar flares might charge up the Northern Lights!
    FOX 17 News West Michigan16 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy