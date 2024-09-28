Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 17 News West Michigan

    Time to pick the FOX 17 Blitz Play of the Week

    By Zac Harmon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292Zgd_0vmvChZQ00

    The high school football season is half way over. Now we are asking your help to decide which play was the best from week 5.

    Here are your nominees:

    • Forest Hills Central completes a double reverse throw for the TD
    • West Catholic's Grady Augustyn connects with Gabe Schwieters for a 50-yard TD
    • Lowell's Casey Engle get the interception and returns it 71 yards for the score

    Voting is open until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The poll is below.

    For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

    Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lions and Seahawks set to meet in primetime to wrap up Week 4
    FOX 17 News West Michigan4 hours ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Halo!
    FOX 17 News West Michigan6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    PEAK FALL: My MI Beach shares best spots to see autumn colors
    FOX 17 News West Michigan2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Ford to give new EV buyers a free at-home charger and installation
    FOX 17 News West Michigan13 hours ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    NFL News: Denver Broncos Tyler Badie Suffers Gruesome Injury vs. New York Jets
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment10 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread
    NewsNinja21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Detroit Tigers will face Houston Astros in American League Wild Card round
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    Tigers roster includes 15 former West Michigan Whitecaps
    FOX 17 News West Michigan1 day ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 hours ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 hours ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy