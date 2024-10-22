Open in App
    • FOX 16 News

    Two fires blocking traffic on westbound Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County

    By Ryan Turbeville,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZcqa_0wHe5Td900

    HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic on westbound Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County is blocked as crews respond to multiple fires.

    Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said a vehicle fire was reported just after 2 p.m. near mile marker 83. Officials said all lanes are blocked at this time.

    ARDOT officials said a grass fire was reported further back on I-30 at mile marker 83.4. Officials said the left shoulder is blocked as crews respond to the blaze.

    An ARDOT crash report states there were no injuries reported in either fire.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

