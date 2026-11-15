Bear Bachmeier ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score to lead No. 12 BYU to a 28-7 victory over Baylor on Saturday night.

Bachmeier totaled 158 yards of offense and powered a rushing attack that piled up 189 yards. LJ Martin added 49 yards on six carries for the Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.

BYU ran the ball 47 times, which accounted for 65% of the Cougars' play selection.

"It was working, so I guess that's why we kept doing it," BYU offensive lineman Sonny Makasini said. "I wouldn't say that was the whole game plan, but it's easy to keep calling run plays when you're getting four yards or five yards at a time and moving the chains."

DJ Lagway threw for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bears. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped after struggling to do anything on offense before the fourth quarter.

"It's pretty frustrating not to be able to really get anything started," Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein said. "Just from an execution standpoint, it just felt like we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot."

BYU ran all over Baylor's defense in the first half. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first three drives while racking up 150 yards on the ground and averaging 5 yards per carry.

Bachmeier scored on runs of 8 yards and 5 yards to give BYU a two-touchdown lead going into the second quarter. His third score, a 1-yard plunge, came one play after he gained six yards on fourth-and-1. It gave the Cougars a 21-0 lead with 1:40 left before halftime.

"It was probably a rhythm problem early," Baylor interim coach Joe Klanderman said. "There were times in the second half I thought maybe we established a little bit of rhythm, but I think we've got a lot of work to do there."

BYU drained 20 minutes off the clock on three first-half scoring drives. The Cougars covered 86 yards in 12 plays on their second drive and 96 yards in 18 plays on their third drive.

Their ability to sustain long drives kept Baylor from generating any offensive momentum.

"What worked in the first half is we were able to get the win on first and second down and make third down more manageable," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "We didn't do that in the second half as well, so I think it probably comes down to that — winning first and second down."

Lagway finally got the Bears on the board with a 3-yard pass to Hawkins Polley with 11:18 left. Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips with a 23-yard pass on a comeback route to give BYU a three-touchdown cushion again with 6:43 remaining.

The takeaway

Baylor gained only 2.7 yards per play over the first three quarters and crossed midfield on a single drive in that stretch.

BYU had its most rushing yards against a Big 12 opponent this season. The Cougars eclipsed 150 rushing yards for the first time since beating Iowa State in early October.

Held out

Martin did not play in the second half when a Baylor player appeared to step on his ankle at the end of a 5-yard gain with 1:51 left in the second quarter. BYU scored on the drive to go up 21-0.

The affected ankle was the same one Martin injured against TCU earlier in the season. While he could have played if needed, Sitake held him out after halftime as a precautionary measure.

"He's got some hardware down there, so we have to be smart," Sitake said. "Having him come back early was good for the team and everything, but you can't ask too much of him. I want him to be at 100%, so we just shut it down regardless of what was going to happen in the game."

Penalty problems

BYU had two big plays on its opening second-half drive nullified by penalties.

Cannon DeVries returned the kickoff 81 yards to the Baylor 19 only to have it called back on a holding penalty by Miles Hall at the BYU 22. Then, Bachmeier tossed a screen pass to Legend Glasker at the BYU 22 and Glasker raced 62 yards to the Baylor 16. Once again, a holding penalty, this time on Reggie Frischknecht, negated the play and brought the ball back to the Cougar 25. BYU eventually punted after 10 plays.

DeVries ripped off another big return in the fourth quarter, returning a punt 44 yards to set up BYU's final touchdown.

Up next

Baylor hosts Texas Tech next Saturday.

BYU is at Kansas next Saturday.

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