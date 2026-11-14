Neighbors gathered in the rain Saturday outside three residential buildings on 800 East, hoping to persuade the City Council to reject a rezone that could allow the homes to be replaced with an apartment project.

Among them was Ann-Michelle Neal, who lives in one of the buildings. FOX 13 News first spoke with Neal earlier this week about what the proposed development could mean for her and her two daughters.

WATCH | Neighbors gather to oppose 800 East rezone as residents worry about losing homes

Neighbors gather to oppose 800 East rezone as residents worry about losing homes

On Saturday, she came outside to meet some of the neighbors who are fighting to keep the homes standing.

“It felt less scary when I realized that I had a community,” Neal said.

Property owner Hardage Hospitality has proposed a five-story mixed-use project called The Viv near 800 East and 400 South. The proposal would replace the three residential buildings with a development including 109 apartments.

The corner property is already zoned for mixed-use development, but the three residential lots next to it are not. Hardage is asking the city to rezone those lots and amend the community plan so they can be included in the project.

Neighbors say they support housing on the corner but want the existing residential buildings to remain.

Debora Wrathall, who helped organize Saturday’s gathering, said 120 neighbors have signed in opposition to the rezone. The group met outside the properties at 800 East and Linden Avenue to raise awareness and discuss what comes next.

“The connection in the neighborhood has been lovely, and we’re ready for more awareness,” Wrathall said.

Judy Valentine, who lives down the street, said she wants the city to follow its planning process and consider the public’s input.

“I want to be able to trust our city government that I wasn’t wasting my time this summer when I went to all the planning meetings,” Valentine said.

Residents describe what is at stake

In Fox 13's Wednesday’s report, Neal showed us around the home where she has lived for three years with her two daughers, on of them a pre-med student at the University of Utah.

Neal pointed out the home’s original 1906 fireplace tile and described the details that made her love the house. She also spoke about the uncertainty of looking for another place.

“When I do open up Zillow or whatever, that’s when I freak out,” she said. “Instead, I try to focus on making this my home while I’m here.”

Amelia said living at home allows her to reach campus by TRAX without paying for student housing. She told FOX 13 she worked to earn a scholarship that covers her tuition.

Next door, resident Christina Linsehoten said her household has begun looking for another place because they do not know how long they will be able to stay.

The three buildings contain seven homes and date to 1901, 1906 and 1921, according to a neighbors’ fact sheet citing the city’s planning staff report. They are within a National Register historic district.

Council decision still pending

The city’s Planning Commission recommended approving the rezone but denying the separate change to the community plan. The City Council held a public hearing in May and has not yet set a date for the rezone vote.

In a Nov. 6 email to a neighbor, council staff said District 4 Council Member Jennifer Napier-Pearce was negotiating with the developer. The email did not say what was being discussed.

At Saturday’s gathering, Wrathall said she had heard from the East Central Community Council that Napier-Pearce had said no to the developer.

“We’re excited if that’s true,” Wrathall said.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Napier-Pearce for comment, but did not hear back . FOX 13 also reached out to Hardage Hospitality for comment last week and again this weekend and did not receive a response.

Neal said the possibility of losing her home has given her a new perspective on housing insecurity. On Saturday, she said knowing her neighbors were there made the situation feel less frightening.

The Salt Lake City Council has not yet set a date for the rezone vote.

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