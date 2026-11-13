Sonya Erickson is getting ready for the holiday rush, keeping bags of Uncle Hoss's Crisscross Crunch stocked in a stall at Millcreek Commons.

"Candy Cane Crunch during the holidays outsells all of the others," she told FOX 13 News.

Uncle Hoss's Crisscross Crunch, a chocolate-covered cereal cluster snack, is one of 51 different vendors selling products here. The City of Millcreek and Utah's Department of Agriculture & Food have partnered to create their largest-ever market featuring hyper-local products.

"The mission of 'Utah’s Own' really is to connect consumers with ag and food businesses throughout the state," said Emily Ashby, who manages the Utah's Own program.

"Utah's Own" is an initiative by the state specifically to promote buying locally-made products. Businesses that want to be a part of the program have to meet certain criteria.

"You need to be headquartered in Utah, manufacture and produce, package and process food in Utah, or have a Utah ag-based product," Ashby told FOX 13 News. "For example, if you’re making socks? The wool comes from Utah sheep."

The state also provides support for the Utah-based businesses, offering training and assistance on things like labeling requirements and social media promotion. The Utah's Own website also features a directory that can connect people to local vendors.

Millcreek has run the market for years, but this year's holiday market is putting a lot of the Utah-made products in one convenient space.

"This is a perfect place for anybody to come and, honestly, this place is great for the holidays," Erickson said. "I buy a lot of my own gifts here."

Buying local also has economic advantages. The most recent figures provided to Ashby show that 65 cents out of every dollar spent on a local product stays in the community. Last year's holiday market at Millcreek Commons featuring Utah's Own products generated $92,000 in two months for vendors. Agriculture makes up 15% of Utah's total economy.

Erickson said her family's business has benefited from the exposure created by Utah's Own. She described getting a large holiday order from a woman who went searching for local snacks and found them through the state's site.

"It definitely works, they have a great program," she said.

The Millcreek Commons holiday market will run every day from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

"This is top notch, 100% local," Ashby said. "You’re helping real people, real lives and getting meaningful gifts that you’re giving to someone this year."

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