The kickoff times for Saturday's football games involving Utah and BYU have been pushed back due to the nationwide ground stop that delayed hundreds of flights Friday.

Utah's road game at Arizona will now start at 8:30 p.m. The team was grounded and currently remains in Salt Lake City ahead of Saturday's game at Arizona.

The Utes eventually returned to the Eccles Football Center on campus after their flight to Tucson was called off. Players were seen leaving the facility just after 6 p.m.

BYU announced through social media that the game will now start at 5 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Baylor, like many other teams, was grounded due to the FAA order and was unable to leave Waco. The team announced earlier in the day that it would travel to Utah on Saturday morning.

Both the Utah and BYU games will still air on FOX 13.

Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted:

Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted

Earlier in the day, rhe Big 12 Conference shared a statement acknowledging the delays and what is being done to play the scheduled games.

"Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday's football schedule," the conference wrote. "The Conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday's games."

Utah State is scheduled to play on the road at San Diego State on Saturday night, but was also grounded and the team's future plans have not yet been made.

Weber State assistant athletic director Paul Grua posted to social media that the Wildcats football team was grounded and unable to fly to Flagstaff, where they are scheduled to face Northern Arizona at 2 p.m.

Due to the travel impacts, the Utah men’s basketball game against Washington, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Sunday at noon.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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