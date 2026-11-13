UPDATE

We're learning more from the Salt Lake City Airport about the aftermath of the ground stops from Friday.

According to SLC Airport, the ground stop was lifted officially at 6:28 p.m., with the first flight taking off at 6:59 p.m. on Friday.

65 total flights departed that night after travel was cleared, with FlightAware recording 25 delays and 28 cancellations on Saturday morning.

According to the airport's social media, security lines at TSA are running smoothly.

ORIGINAL STORY

Passengers waiting to depart and arrive in Salt Lake City experienced the same delays seen nationwide after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for "extraordinary circumstances," which has since been lifted.

As of 5 p.m., 24 flights had been canceled at the airport, and 67 were delayed.

An SLC Airport official said the facility is on emergency status and is working to get meals and accommodations for passengers stuck at the airport while awaiting new flights.

"What we're looking at is possibly just going into the night and just preparing for that if that were to happen," said airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer. "We just want to make sure that any passengers that are at the airport are taken care of and that we have restaurants and shops open for them and that we have a comfortable place for them to rest."



Volmer advised anyone with a flight scheduled out of Salt Lake City either Friday evening or Saturday to check with their airline.

"I think something that's really important to keep in mind is that when there is some sort of a nationwide incident like this with the ground stop, whether it's due to weather or anything else, that there's a domino effect and that flights across the country are impacted. So it does take a while for the airlines to get those flights back on schedule," she said.

When the order was issued, students from the Hillcrest High School Aviation Club were plane-spotting at the airport and immediately noticed something was off.

"There were like 6 planes waiting to take off. They were just all waiting at the end of the runway, and so we came over here, and we were like, 'Why aren't they taking off?' And then we get a notification saying that the entire airspace is shut down," said one student, "and it's honestly kind of weird cause it's really quiet."

The ground stop also affected planes and passengers looking to fly into Salt Lake City, and home for some. Resident Amy Tavss was on a plane at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, set to head home to northern Utah when the order came down.

"I was here for a business conference, and we're just gonna wait and see what happens," she said from the plane on the tarmac. "Hopefully, it doesn't take as long as it did last time this happened. Otherwise, I'll have to find a hotel."

Provo Airport said 8 departures were affected and that 40 percent of passengers had left or made other plans.

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