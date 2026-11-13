After hearing opposition from hundreds of residents, Sandy City leaders will not vote to allow a study on a road extension that would have run through Dimple Dell Park.

Friday's decision comes after days of pushback over the resolution that would have funded an environmental impact study connected to a possible plan to extend Highland Drive through the park.

The resolution would have funded the city's $157,000 portion of the study.

Residents packed Tuesday's Sandy City Council meeting to voice their displeasure over the road extension, citing environmental and traffic concerns.

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“Our job as Council members is to represent Sandy residents in the laws we make and the way we allocate city resources, and when people make their voices and their priorities heard, we can be more effective," wrote Council Chair Marci Houseman.

Neighboring Cottonwood Heights and Draper previously opposed the extension, and Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski was also against moving forward with the study.

“I’m not saying there wouldn’t be a benefit to ease commute times for Sandy residents, and I know there’s people who would like the convenience and so would I, but what we would lose, the cost is far too high,” Zoltanski said Tuesday.

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