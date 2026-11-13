Utah’s dry weather is expected to end late Friday as a storm brings rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. The storm will continue into Saturday morning before conditions begin to improve.

Scattered showers could develop as early as Friday as moisture moves into the state. Temperatures will be warm enough that most mountain snow will stay above 8,500 feet.

Rain and snow are expected to become more widespread Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the region. As colder air arrives, snow levels will drop between 6,000 and 7,000 feet by midday Saturday.

Most of the rain and snow should end by late Saturday morning. However, some mountain areas could continue to see snow showers into the afternoon.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches, mainly above 7,500 feet. Some areas, including the upper Cottonwoods, Tushar Mountains and Brian Head, could receive more locally.

A break in the weather is expected from late Saturday through Monday as a brief ridge of high pressure builds.

However, the break will not last long. Another storm is expected to arrive late Monday and continue into Wednesday. This storm could will bring widespread rain and snow, similar to the storm expected this weekend.

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